ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,217. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.