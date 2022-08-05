ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 388,276 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

