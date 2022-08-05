ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 25,734 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,240.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $434.38. The company had a trading volume of 86,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.29.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
