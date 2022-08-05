Ideaology Reaches Market Cap of $488,663.16 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $488,663.16 and approximately $339,743.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.