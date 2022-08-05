IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.78. 441,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,215. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $698.90.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.