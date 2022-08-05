IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.26

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.26 and traded as low as $17.54. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

