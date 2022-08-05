Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $637.94

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 637.94 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 702.75 ($8.61). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.58), with a volume of 62,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 821.10. The company has a market capitalization of £928.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

