Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

