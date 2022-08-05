Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,342. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

