Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $428.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Independent Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

