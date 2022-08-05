Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $308,984.28

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $308,984.28 and $26,788.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00629370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.