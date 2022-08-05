Informa (LON:INF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 656.60 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:INF traded down GBX 10.98 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 584.02 ($7.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,919,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 549.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 567.21. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11,680.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($7.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

