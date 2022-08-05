Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISV traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.50. 9,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.08. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

