Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISV traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.08. The company has a market cap of C$393.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Information Services

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Information Services news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,910.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.