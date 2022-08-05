Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ISV traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.08. The company has a market cap of C$393.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Information Services
In other Information Services news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,910.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.