InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 102,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a P/E ratio of 394.70 and a beta of 1.11. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

