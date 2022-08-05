Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $84.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.