Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.77. 10,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 374,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insider Activity

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

