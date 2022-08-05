Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

IPHA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.