Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

IPHA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.