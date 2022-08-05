Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 193,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

