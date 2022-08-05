Insider Buying: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Acquires $19,360.00 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) Director Randall C. Ramsey purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

