Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director John B. Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Associated Banc Price Performance
Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 17,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
