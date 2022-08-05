Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director John B. Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 17,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

