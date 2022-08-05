Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,165.18 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,302.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Markel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Markel by 36.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Markel by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Markel by 73.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

