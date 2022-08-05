Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,451,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi purchased 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. 22,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $946,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.