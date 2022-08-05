Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 82.65 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,265.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

