Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) CAO Sells $113,939.40 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
