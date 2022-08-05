Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

CATY stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

