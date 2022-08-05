Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 1,823 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,208. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $9,570,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

