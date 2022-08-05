Insider Selling: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Sells $32,815.44 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, July 15th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08.

NYSE EVA opened at $67.76 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

