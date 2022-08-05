Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $25,900.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.17 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

