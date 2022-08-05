Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

