Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

