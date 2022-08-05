Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $61,997.68 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Icosavax alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Holtzman sold 585 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $4,159.35.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.93 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Icosavax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,218 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,920,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Icosavax by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Icosavax by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Icosavax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 761,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.