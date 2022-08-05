Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $10,875.00 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $10,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average of $347.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

