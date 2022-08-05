Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $69,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

