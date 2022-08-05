Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

