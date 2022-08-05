Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $44,100.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

