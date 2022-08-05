Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 76,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,962. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

