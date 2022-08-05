Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 76,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,962. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
