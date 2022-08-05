Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $13,102.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,430.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

