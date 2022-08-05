Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$179,700.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,840,985.12.

Stephany Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

