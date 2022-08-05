Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 45.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 29.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 256,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

