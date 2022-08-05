Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $2,172,495.36 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.