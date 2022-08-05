Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Sells $127,960.00 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lande Rashida La also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

