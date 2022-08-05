Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WEX Stock Performance
NYSE WEX opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEX (WEX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.