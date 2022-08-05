Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

