Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 2,235,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,113. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 270.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

