Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Insmed Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of Insmed stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 2,235,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,113. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.
Insider Transactions at Insmed
In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
