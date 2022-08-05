Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.68-$5.25 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. 120,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,158. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.