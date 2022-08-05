Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 1,062,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

