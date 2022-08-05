Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. 1,192,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

