Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.77) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

NTLA opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

