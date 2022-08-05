Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,748. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

