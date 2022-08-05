Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.89. 1,229,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

