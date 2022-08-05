Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 60,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,049. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

